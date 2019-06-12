Device to reduce impact of vehicle collision

A dentist in Thrissur district has come up with a device to reduce impact of automobile collision.

The growing number of accidents has prompted Dhanya R.S., a teaching faculty in Public Health Dentistry Department of PSM Dental College at Akkikavu in Thrissur district, to make the invention. Many precious human lives can be saved with this mechanical device, she noted.

“During vehicle collision, there will be an impact energy depending on the nature of collision. My devise will absorb this developed energy in different stages thereby reducing the impact to a greater extent,” Dr. Dhanya explained.

The recoil effect or bouncing-back effect of the device after absorption of energy of collision can also be arrested in the device. It can be placed on the front, back, and sides of light, medium, and heavy vehicles.

Less expensive

“As it is a mechanical device, it is more reliable, comparatively less expensive, and will not hamper the functioning of air bag sensors,” she noted. The same can be used in crash barriers, pillars of bridges and railway lines, culverts of bridges, beginning points of road medians, ships, boats, boat-jetties, and sea-ports to reduce the impact of collision.

Dr. Dhanya, an MDS degree holder in Public Health Dentistry, has applied for patent for the device at the Indian Patent Office besides the World Intellectual Patent Organisation and has got a favourable International Search Report. The Indian patent application was published in Indian patent office on June 7.

A resident of Chavakkad, Dr. Dhanya is daughter of Ramachandran Kalarikkal (pediatrician) and Surya (gynaecologist).