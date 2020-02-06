Development works hit: Oppn.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) walked out of the Assembly on Wednesday stating that public works had ground to a halt due to non-payment of work bills.

Congress legislator K.C. Joseph attempted to set the ‘stasis’ in the execution of civil works as a significant talking point in the upcoming campaign for local body elections. During zero hour, he sought leave of the House to stop routine business and discuss the ‘urgent matter’ that adversely impacted the quality of life.

He said the government owed contractors more than ₹1,021 crore. Nearly 4,000 bills were pending payment in panchayats and municipalities. Contractors were at a loss to execute works or bid for new ones. The treasury did not honour any invoice above ₹50,000. Plan fund utilisation for the current fiscal was less than 30%.

‘Jugglery of facts’

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac used florid prose and clever jugglery of figures to hide facts. The treasury was bone dry. Developmental work had ground to a halt. Culverts remained clogged and roads potholed.

Even the welfare schemes for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes had dried up. Infrastructure decay was the order of the day.

Dr. Isaac accused the Opposition of spreading ominous rumours about the State’s fiscal situation. He admitted that Kerala faced a financial crunch.

However, it had not held back on investing in development. The government had allocated ₹1,500 crore for roads.

It has extended contractors facility to discount their bills. They could take advance payment on the bills from banks.

Dr. Isaac said the Plan expenditure for the current fiscal was 52%, which he claimed was a ‘historic high’. The Opposition was resorting to scaremongering, he said.

Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan ruled the Minister’s reply satisfactory and dismissed the plea for adjournment motion.