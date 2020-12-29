Development vision based on social justice: Kerala CM

He says people have faith in government’s development activities

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who’s touring the State to gather suggestions to build on the roadmap for a new Kerala, has said the people have faith in the government’s inclusive development activities and are therefore confident of the State’s progress.

Following interactions with people from various spheres in Thrissur on Tuesday, he told the media that most suggestions related to raising the State’s education sector to global standards. There were also suggestions pertaining to environment-friendly tourism projects; tribal education, health and skill development; setting up an Arabic study centre; skill development programmes and the like.

To strengthen women’s empowerment initiatives, the scope of the Kerala Women’s Commission’s activities must be expanded, some suggested. There were also those who wanted to have more secular festivals.

Mr. Vijayan said during discussions with the Centre, it was conveyed that one of the Kuthiran tunnels would be completed by January. The issues surrounding the Paliyekkara toll plaza would be addressed in consultation with the district administration. The Koottanad-Walayar GAIL project would be completed by March, he said.

Veteran educator P. Chitran Nampoothripad, Yuhanon Mar Meletius Metropolitan of the Orthodox church, Metropolitan of the Assyrian of Church of the East Mar Aprem, Kerala Sahitya Akademi president Vaisakhan, filmmaker Sathyan Anthikkad, percussionist Peruvanam Kuttan Marar were among those who interacted with the Chief Minister.

Mr. Vijayan told them that a blueprint for development made in consultation with people from all walks of life ahead of the last Assembly election was what the State government’s activities were based on.

The government was able to bring out its performance card annually. A total of 570 of the 600 promises made in the election manifesto were delivered on. He also touched upon the way the State handled the crises from Cyclone Ockhi and Nipah virus outbreak and the floods.

The State government’s development vision, he said, was based on the concept of social justice and various mission mode projects brought a tangible change in education, housing, health and agriculture sectors.