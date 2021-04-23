Development should have ‘Earth First’ vision: scholar

Virtual meet marks observance of Earth Day

T.V. Sajeev, Senior Principal Scientist, Kerala Forest Research Institute, has said that all developmental projects should have the “Earth First” vision.

Handling a session on “Climate Change and Development of Kerala”, through Google meet on Thursday, Dr. Sajeev said that concerns related to the earth the global level were numerous.

Close to 75% of terrestrial environment and 66% of the marine environments were “severely altered” owing to anthropogenic activities. Hence, the world needed to look at the environmental viability of projects rather than just the economic viability, Dr. Sajeev said.

The programme was organised by the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad district unit to mark Earth Day which fell on April 22.