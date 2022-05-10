Development projects to be completed in time-bound manner: Minister

Direction to repair roads, fill potholes before monsoon

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said development projects that directly affect the public will be completed in a time-bound manner. He was presiding over a project implementation progress review meeting of various department heads at Kottarakkara Rest House here on Tuesday.

The departments concerned have been directed to to repair roads and fill potholes before the onset of monsoon. "Construction work should be expedited using the special authority of the Public Works department. The aim is to give priority to road development," he said. The officials were asked to consider the construction of bridges as a priority along with roads.

While the preliminary work for construction of bridges and flyovers on the Kollam-Sengottai road is in progress, preparations are also under way for the construction of two bridges being built with funds sanctioned by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). While the Kottarakkara ring road is expected to be complete soon, tender procedures for roads included in National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development's (NABARD) major projects are also coming along.

"Since various drinking water projects are progressing, the pits taken for this purpose should be filled immediately. Compensation for power posts removed as part of road development should be handed over to the KSEB by the departments concerned at the earliest. Delays in such matters should not affect construction activities," said Mr. Balagopal.

The Minister also clarified that steps for the construction of a new educational complex at Kottarakkara are also moving forward rapidly. Officials from the PWD, the Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP), Local Self-Government and the Kerala Water Authority explained the progress of various projects.