Development projects in Kozhikode at a standstill: Satheesan

6,000 applications under LIFE Mission pending in corpn, says Leader of Opposition

Special Correspondent

Kozhikode

As many as 6,000 applications for construction of houses under the LIFE Mission are pending in the Kozhikode Corporation, which is an example of the ineptitude of the ruling CPI(M), Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan has alleged.

He was here on Thursday to open a protest by the United Democratic Front (UDF) councillors outside the corporation office against the lack of development in the civic body.

Mr. Satheesan alleged that the corporation was a complete failure in implementing development projects. It could not run the Mahila Mall, dubbed as the biggest one run by women in Asia. The mall had to be closed down. The State government owes the corporation ₹106 crore. There had been no efforts by the civic body to get that amount. The past year had been one of the most wasteful year in the history of the Kozhikode Corporation, Mr. Satheesan alleged.

“Projects announced with much fanfare are all stuck such as the construction of a parking plaza. The corporation is completing only the spillover works from previous years. It is yet to spend 80% of the funds. Hygiene protocol is yet to be implemented and the waste disposal system is in a mess. The waste dumped at the Njeliyanparamba yard is spilling over to the road nearby,” he said.

M.K. Muneer, MLA, alleged that no development works other than those launched during the UDF’s tenure were there in Kozhikode Corporation now. The LDF was not even able to implement them properly, he said.

On the outcome of the elections in five States, Mr. Satheesan said that the Congress would learn the reasons for its debacles in all the five States. The party would go forward rectifying mistakes and changing its policies. He said that while the Congress lost Punjab it was not the BJP which had won there. Though there were many issues against the Central government, the Opposition could not convert them into votes. The party needed to strengthen itself organisationally, Mr. Satheesan said.