Development projects for SC/ST welfare to be expedited, says Kerala Minister O.R. Kelu

Development projects implemented by the Scheduled Caste and Schedule Tribe (SC/ST) Welfare department will be expedited, Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes O.R. Kelu has said.

Novel projects for uplift of the Scheduled Castes will be drawn up through various departments using the pooled fund in association with the State Planning Board, the Minister said in reply to a question in the Assembly during question hour on July 2 (Tuesday).

Not enough projects were coming up through the other departments. To address this, steps would be taken to consult the Planning Board while projects were being drawn up, he said.

An urgent meeting of the implementing agencies will be convened to ensure completion of various development projects in time and prevent lapse of pooled fund.

The Minister said the government was taking urgent steps to make land and housing available to the Scheduled communities through LIFE Mission. In the event of the death of the sole breadwinner, priority for the family in the Safe project for completion of their house would be considered.

Possibility of renovation of MN Lakshamveedu through the Safe project would also be explored, he said.

As many as 19,153 Scheduled Tribe houses had been completed in the first phase of LIFE Mission project. As many as 75,655 families had been sanctioned new houses in phase 2 and 3. As many as 1.23 lakh families had been sanctioned houses by the Scheduled Caste Welfare department and through the LIFE Mission, and 12,356 given financial assistance through the Safe project, he said.

More projects would be implemented for the comprehensive development of the Scheduled communities, the Minister said.