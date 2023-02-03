ADVERTISEMENT

Development-oriented and egalitarian: CM

February 03, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed the State Budget an attempt to surmount economic hurdles creatively.

He said Kerala had registered the highest growth rate since 2012. Industrial and agricultural sectors were on the rebound. The Budget added momentum to Kerala’s developmental and social welfare aspirations.

The Budget would open avenues for employment, improvement of living standards, and growth in the science and technology sector and help transform Kerala into a knowledge economy and global hub of higher learning.

It also aimed at empowering local self-government institutions institutions and improving public service delivery. The government’s restructuring of tax administration had resulted in a 24% increase in the State GST.

The Budget had allocated ₹2,000 crore for combating inflation through vigorous market intervention and ₹600 crore subsidy for rubber farmers. Mr. Vijayan termed the Budget development-oriented and egalitarian.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary termed the Budget progressive and people-oriented.

CONNECT WITH US