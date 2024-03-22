GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Development of State capital, job creation should be top priority for candidates: former Technopark CEO on LS polls

March 22, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Development of Thiruvananthapuram city and job creation should be the two main election planks from those contesting for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the constituency, former Technopark CEO and former Planning Board member G. Vijayaraghavan has said. The city has quite a lot of potential for development, but appropriate measures by the Union and State governments are essential for this, he said.

“With the Vizhinjam port becoming a reality, there will be a big change in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts. The port project can be turned into a logistics hub project to bring it up to international standards and create employment opportunities. If airport development and port development are expedited and completed together, the results will be enormous. It requires the joint efforts of the Union and the State governments,” he said in a statement here on Friday.

Mr. Vijayaraghavan expressed his disappointment at the fact that only a few international companies are setting up shop in Thiruvananthapuram, although a large number of companies have come to India. More companies need to be brought to Thiruvananthapuram. More international conferences also need to be organised, which will aid in tourism growth.

He also spoke on the need for projects aimed at bringing back the lost glory of Kovalam as a tourist destination. Such a project would also have an impact on the coastal circuit extending till Varkala. There is also a need for revival of tourism in Akkulam and Veli. By imparting technology-related skills to coastal youth, their quality of life can be improved. The arrival of foreign universities will also have a positive impact, he said.

