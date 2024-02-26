ADVERTISEMENT

‘Develop Kozhikode as film production hub’

February 26, 2024 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor Beena Philip attends a session of the Kozhikode Corporation council meeting. File | Photo Credit: K Ragesh

Mayor Beena Philip has said that the city corporation will consider the demand to develop Kozhikode as a film production hub and also set up a ‘film city’ on the land belonging to the now-defunct Gwalior Rayons at Mavoor.

She was delivering a speech after opening an event in memory of actor Kuthiravattom Pappu here on Sunday. Ms. Philip pointed out that Pappu was a versatile actor who excelled in theatre as well as films. The event was organised by Malayala Chalachithra Kanikal, an organisation of movie buffs in Kozhikode city.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

cinema / Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US