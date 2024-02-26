‘Develop Kozhikode as film production hub’

February 26, 2024 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - Kozhikode

Mayor Beena Philip has said that the city corporation will consider the demand to develop Kozhikode as a film production hub and also set up a ‘film city’ on the land belonging to the now-defunct Gwalior Rayons at Mavoor.

She was delivering a speech after opening an event in memory of actor Kuthiravattom Pappu here on Sunday. Ms. Philip pointed out that Pappu was a versatile actor who excelled in theatre as well as films. The event was organised by Malayala Chalachithra Kanikal, an organisation of movie buffs in Kozhikode city.