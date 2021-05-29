Devaswoms will be revamped: Minister

Thrissur

‘Vested interests creating controversies’

A comprehensive revamping will be done in the functioning of Devaswoms by taking believers into consideration, Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan has said.

“Reforms will be brought out only after conducting discussions with all concerned. Our objective is not to create controversies. Some people have created controversies with vested interest. I am not interested in controversies. Functioning of Devaswoms will be reformed for benefit of devotees,” the Minister said.

The COVID-19 crisis had affected the employees of Devaswoms too. Steps would be taken to resolve these issues without hitting the development process.

The government would take the total responsibility of children, who lost their parents to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

“The government will look after their protection, including education. The LDF government had taken this decision even before the Supreme Court pronounced its order in this regard,” he said.

The Minister called on Alan of Karamukku and Aleena and Aneena of Edakkunny, who lost their parents to COVID.