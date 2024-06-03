Devaswoms to intensity clean-up, greening drive

The government will intensify its project to enhance the green cover of temples being managed by the five Devaswom Boards in the State.

In a statement, Minister for Devaswoms K. Radhakrishnan said that temple premises, sacred groves and ponds will be cleaned under the Devankanam Charuharitham project, launched a year ago, on the occasion of the World Environment Day on June 5.

The Devaswoms have been urged to plant and nurture flowering plants which can be used for poojas in temple compounds. Trees will also be planted on barren lands as part of the initiative.

Mr. Radhakrishnan added that devotees who frequent temples would also be provided an opportunity to participate in the greening drive. Citing the harmful effects of toxic plants such as the ‘arali’ (nerium oleander) that caused the death of a woman and two cattle animals recently, he pointed out that the project also provides a chance to replace such varieties with safer alternatives.

The Devaswom Boards have been instructed to obtain saplings of flowering plants in adequate quantities from the Forest Department.

