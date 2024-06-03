GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Devaswoms to intensity clean-up, greening drive

Published - June 03, 2024 07:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The government will intensify its project to enhance the green cover of temples being managed by the five Devaswom Boards in the State.

In a statement, Minister for Devaswoms K. Radhakrishnan said that temple premises, sacred groves and ponds will be cleaned under the Devankanam Charuharitham project, launched a year ago, on the occasion of the World Environment Day on June 5.

The Devaswoms have been urged to plant and nurture flowering plants which can be used for poojas in temple compounds. Trees will also be planted on barren lands as part of the initiative.

Mr. Radhakrishnan added that devotees who frequent temples would also be provided an opportunity to participate in the greening drive. Citing the harmful effects of toxic plants such as the ‘arali’ (nerium oleander) that caused the death of a woman and two cattle animals recently, he pointed out that the project also provides a chance to replace such varieties with safer alternatives.

The Devaswom Boards have been instructed to obtain saplings of flowering plants in adequate quantities from the Forest Department.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.