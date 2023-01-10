Devaswom Minister reviews Makaravilakku arrangements

January 10, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - IDUKKI

Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan on Tuesday said that the government will consider turning Sathram into a sub-centre for Sabarimala pilgrims.

Reviewing the Makaravilakku arrangements at Sathram near Vandiperiyar in Idukki on Tuesday, Mr. Radhakrishnan denied the allegation that the State government was taking away donations made to the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala. “Such allegations are baseless. The Government of Kerala is not taking a single penny from the revenue of Sabarimala temple,” he said.

Peerumade MLA Vazhoor Soman, Inspector General of Police (South Zone) G. Sparjan Kumar, Deputy Inspector General of Police A. Sreenivas, Peerumade Deputy Superintendent of Police J. Kuriakose, Kattappana Deputy Superintendent of Police V.A. Nishad Mon, Azhuta range officer Jyothish J. Ozhakkal, among others, accompanied the Minister.

Idukki Collector Sheeba George had earlier directed officials to make all arrangements for the Makaravilakku by January 12. According to officials, as many as 1,400 police personnel have been deployed for pilgrim management at Pulmedu, Panchalimedu, and Parunthumpara. The Revenue department will make adequate lighting arrangements along the 14-km Kozhikkanam-Pulmedu stretch.

The Water Resources department will provide drinking water facilities at 14 locations along the Pulmedu-Kazhikkanam route. The Public Works department (PWD) will construct barricades at Parunthumpara and Pulmedu.

Meanwhile, the Health department has put in place a medical team, including doctors, at Uppupara, Pulmedu, Kozhikkanam, Parunthumpara, Panchalimedu, PHC Vandiperiyar, and the Taluk hospital at Peerumade.

The Forest department has deployed a Rapid Response Team (RRT) special squad and an elephant squad in areas prone to elephant attacks.