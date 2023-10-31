Devaswom Minister directs to strengthen road safety of Sabarimala pilgrims

October 31, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Taking a serious note of the accidents involving the vehicles of Sabarimala pilgrims at Kanamala near Erumely, Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan has directed the Police and Motor Vehicle departments to implement special safety measures on a war-footing.

Addressing a meeting to evaluate the preparations at the Idathavalams for the upcoming pilgrimage season, the Minister directed for establishment of a safety checkpoint at Kanamala to provide road safety instructions to vehicles arriving from other States. This checkpoint should also serve as a stop-over, offering ginger coffee at nights to drivers on their way to Pampa.

The National Highways department has carried out a road safety audit on the Mundakayam-Kanamala road and proposed measures worth ₹15 lakh for improving road safety.

The Minister also spoke of the plans to open a cardiac ambulance service in Erumely. police control rooms that will work on a round-the-clock basis will be set up at Erumeli, Kadapattoor, Tirunakkara, and Etumanoor. The Public Works Department (PWD), meanwhile, has been instructed to ensure that the interior roads leading to the region are in good condition for smooth transportation.

To enhance safety measures, warning boards and barricades will be installed at all the bathing ghats, in places such as Kanamala, Orunkalkadav, Koratti bridge, and Azhuthakadav. The District Medical Officer (DMO) has been directed to ensure that nearby hospitals, including Erumeli and Kanjirapalli general hospital, have adequate number of staff and stock of medicines. The hospitals should be equipped with antivenom and anti-rabies treatments. An ICU-equipped ambulance will be stationed at Erumely.

Later in the day, the Minister also inaugurated works on a dormitory complex at Nilackal to accommodate the police and transport department officials on Sabarimala duty. Each of the seven dormitories , with a total built up area of 4,300 square feet, will have a mess hall and bathroom facility.

Meanwhile, the authorities have decided to raise the salary of Vishudhi Sena members to be deployed during the season to ₹550 per day from ₹450. According to Revenue Minister K. Rajan, a total of 1,000 Vishudhi Sena members will be deployed during the season this time. Of this, 300 people will be stationed at Sannidhanam and 200 people at Pampa. The base camp at Nilackal will have 450 people, besides 30 in Pandalam and 20 in Kulanada.

A total of 500 Revenue officers will be deployed on pilgrimage duty in different phases. The revenue team will be led by a Special Sabarimala Additional District Magistrate, three Deputy Collectors and three Tehsildars. Emergency operation centres will be set up at Nilackal, Pampa and Sannidhanam.

