Devaswom Minister directs early preparations for Sabarimala pilgrimage

February 16, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

Highlighting the efforts to develop pilgrim amenities at the Sabarimala pilgrimage zone and its stopover destinations en route, Devaswom Minister K.Radhakrishnan has said development works as per the Sabarimala master plan would be carried out to make the hill shrine the best pilgrimage destination in the country.

Addressing a meeting held at Pampa recently to felicitate the departments that coordinated the annual pilgrimage season at Sabarimala, the Minister directed that preparations for the upcoming pilgrimage season begin much earlier.

“The pilgrimage season this year was a success as the pilgrims received assistance from different sides irrespective of their religion and political affiliations. The local bodies too have done a good job. The experiences from pilgrimage seasons in the past should be part of a learning process to offer better service to devotees in coming years,” the Minister said.

The Minister distributed mementos to the various departments who had been part of organising the previous pilgrimage season. District Collector Divya S. Iyer received the memento awarded to the Pathanamathitta district administration.

Ranni legislator Pramod Narayan and Konni legislator K.U. Jenish Kumar also spoke on the occasion.

