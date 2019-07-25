10% quota only for BPL category

The 10% economic reservation for Hindu forward caste members in the appointments to Devaswom boards will be restricted to applicants hailing from Below the Poverty Line (BPL) families.

A meeting of the Kerala Devaswom Recruitment Board (KDRB) on Thursday decided to limit the benefits of the economic reservation to those from BPL families till a comprehensive norm for the identification of economic backwardness is evolved.

For employment in various Central government departments, the benefits of economic reservation are available only for candidates from families with an annual income less than ₹8 lakh and who does not enjoy the benefits of caste reservation.

Income ceiling

A section of forward caste community organisations have been campaigning for the ₹8 lakh income ceiling in the State too for identifying economically weaker sections among the unreserved communities in the State.

However, the KDRB decided to go ahead with the BPL norm for the time being.

The board will take a relook at the economic criteria after the committee appointed by the State government to formulate steps for identifying the economically backward among the forward caste communities files its report, said board chairman M. Rajagopalan Nair. Once the committee fixes the economic norms, the board may also follow it, he said.

While conceding that the BPL criterion was a vague one to be followed in case of appointments, Mr. Nair said the board will delve deep into the factors that are usually considered to classify a family as a BPL one and come up with some solid norms.

Quota norms

For identifying a family as a BPL one, annual income and other factors are currently being considered. The board will look into those factors to evolve the criteria, he said.

The board also decided to extend the benefits of economic reservation in the appointment of clerks to the Travancore Devaswom Board. Nearly 200 vacancies of clerks are supposed to be filled through the exams conducted last month. The appointments are likely to materialise in September, Mr. Nair said.

The board meeting also decided to enhance the caste reservation quota of Ezahavas, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Caste Hindus in the appointments to Devaswom boards.

Going by the revised quota, there would be 17% reservation for the Ezhavas, 12% for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and 6% for OBCs.

The appointments to Devaswom boards are reserved for Hindus.