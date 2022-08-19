Devaswom board employees stage protest against freeze on pay revision

Revision halted citing technical issues

Staff Reporter Kozhikode
August 19, 2022 20:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The employees at temples in Malabar under the aegis of Malabar Devaswom Board (MDB) employees Union (CITU) took out a march to the Malabar Devaswom Board office in Kozhikode on Friday in protest against the MDB Commissioner’s decision to freeze pay revision. Various other trade unions had already launched a protest.

The much-awaited pay revision recommendation had come as a breather for the employees. However, the recommendation was frozen by the authorities citing technical problems, triggering protest.

MDB Employees’ Union State president A.K. Padmanabhan inaugurated the march, while general secretary K.T. Anil Kumar presided.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app