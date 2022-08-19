Devaswom board employees stage protest against freeze on pay revision

Revision halted citing technical issues

The employees at temples in Malabar under the aegis of Malabar Devaswom Board (MDB) employees Union (CITU) took out a march to the Malabar Devaswom Board office in Kozhikode on Friday in protest against the MDB Commissioner’s decision to freeze pay revision. Various other trade unions had already launched a protest.

The much-awaited pay revision recommendation had come as a breather for the employees. However, the recommendation was frozen by the authorities citing technical problems, triggering protest.

MDB Employees’ Union State president A.K. Padmanabhan inaugurated the march, while general secretary K.T. Anil Kumar presided.