Devagiri school comes first in CBSE school fest

Devagiri CMI Public School, Kozhikode, were adjudged champions at the district-level CBSE school arts festival organised by the Kerala CBSE School Managements Association and Malabar Sahodya Complex recently. The school bagged 651 points.

According to a release, Silver Hills Public School (647 points) came second and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Perunthuruthi, came third. The valedictory event was held at K.P. Choyi Memorial Sree Narayana Vidyalaya, Chethukadavu, Kunnamangalam. P.V. Chandran, Mathrubhumi Group, inaugurated the event. A. Kuttialikutty, district president of the association, was present.


