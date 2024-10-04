Devagiri college gets A++ accreditation from NAAC

St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri, Kozhikode, achieved an A++ rating in the latest assessment conducted by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Having consistently maintained excellent scores in all previous accreditation tests, the college has been granted accreditation for seven years, which is longer than the usual five-year term.

The college was the highest-accredited institution in 2004 and maintained this high grade in 2010 and 2016. It was recognised as a ‘College with Potential for Excellence’ in 2010. As an autonomous college since 2014, it scored 3.65 out of 4 in the autonomous college category.

The recognition is based on the recent visit of Surendra Prathap Singh from Mithila University, Bihar, Maneesh Pandya from Gujarat, and D.H. Manjayya from Mangalore University as part of the NAAC team. They evaluated various factors, including academic standards, examination results, research achievements, discipline, laboratory and library facilities, the number of students qualifying for the UGC-NET, cooperation from alumni and the PTA, the relationship between management and students, the variety of courses offered, basic infrastructure, and achievements in arts and sports.

St. Joseph’s College is currently ranked 65th in the all-India ranking for arts and science colleges and has consistently maintained a position within the top 100 for years.

