GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Devagiri college gets A++ accreditation from NAAC

Published - October 04, 2024 08:59 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri, Kozhikode, achieved an A++ rating in the latest assessment conducted by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Having consistently maintained excellent scores in all previous accreditation tests, the college has been granted accreditation for seven years, which is longer than the usual five-year term.

The college was the highest-accredited institution in 2004 and maintained this high grade in 2010 and 2016. It was recognised as a ‘College with Potential for Excellence’ in 2010. As an autonomous college since 2014, it scored 3.65 out of 4 in the autonomous college category.

The recognition is based on the recent visit of Surendra Prathap Singh from Mithila University, Bihar, Maneesh Pandya from Gujarat, and D.H. Manjayya from Mangalore University as part of the NAAC team. They evaluated various factors, including academic standards, examination results, research achievements, discipline, laboratory and library facilities, the number of students qualifying for the UGC-NET, cooperation from alumni and the PTA, the relationship between management and students, the variety of courses offered, basic infrastructure, and achievements in arts and sports.

St. Joseph’s College is currently ranked 65th in the all-India ranking for arts and science colleges and has consistently maintained a position within the top 100 for years.

Published - October 04, 2024 08:59 pm IST

Related Topics

Kozhikode / universities and colleges / Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.