Deva Harithom project launched at Thiruvalla

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and the Harita Keralam Mission have launched their unique greening project Deva Harithom on the Sreevallabha temple premises at Thiruvalla on Sunday.

The TDB member, K.S. Hari, inaugurated the project being executed by the Sreevallabhesa Annadana Samiti at a function held on the temple premises in the forenoon. The samiti president, N. Sreekumara Pillai, presided over the function.

According to G. Sreekumar Kongarettu, samiti general secretary, flower and fruit plants will be grown in five acres of land attached to the temple complex. The flowers and fruits harvested at the temple land will be used for the temple rituals, he says.

The kadali and padatti varieties of plantains, different types of thulsi, njavara rice etc. will be grown on the temple land, Mr Sreekumar says.

R. Jayakumar, municipal chairman, delivered the keynote address. V. Krishnakumar Warrier, deputy devaswom commissioner; R. Rajesh, Harita Keralam mission district coordinator; Radhakrishnan Venattu and Jijeesh Kumar, municipal councillors, also spoke.