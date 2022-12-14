Details sought by ED in Kodakara black-money case handed over, say police

December 14, 2022 10:01 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Police said on Wednesday that it had furnished the information sought by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Kodakara black money case on June 1 and August 2, 2021.

In all, ₹1.58 crore was recovered in connection with the case. It was also found that ₹56.64 lakh was transferred to various people, a statement said.

The Kodakara police had registered the case on April 7, 2021. A chargesheet listing 22 persons as accused was filed in court on July 23 the same year. An additional chargesheet was filed on November 15, 2022 following the arrest of one more person, the police said.

A special investigation team led by DIG, Thrissur Range, with the Assistant Police Commissioner, Thrissur, as the investigating officer had taken charge of the probe on May 10, 2021.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan demanded an explanation from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as to why the police was reluctant to furnish the information sought by the ED. Hibi Eden, MP, had received a reply in Parliament that the Kerala Police was not handing over the documents to the ED, Mr. Satheesan said.

