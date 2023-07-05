Details of students yet to get Plus One admission will be collected at taluk level: Minister

July 05, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will convene a meeting for a final assessment in connection with Plus One higher secondary admission, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking after performing the State-level inauguration of Pravesanotsavam of Plus One students at Karthika Thirunal Government and Vocational Higher Secondary School, Manacaud, here on Wednesday.

The Minister said details of students who had not received Plus One admission in districts such as Malappuram, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Wayanad as well as other districts would be collected at the taluk level and steps taken to ensure their higher education.

As many as 3,16,772 students had taken Plus One admission. Applications for seats vacant for supplementary allotment could be submitted from July 8 to 12. With supplementary allotment proceedings completed by July 16, the main phase of admissions will be over. After this, the details of students still waiting to get admission in Malappuram, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and other districts would be collected at the taluk level. The government would do whatever necessary to ensure higher education for all students, the Minister said.

Early start

The Minister said that this year Plus One classes could be started 50 days earlier compared to last year when classes had begun on August 25. This was a huge achievement.

He directed that trees on school campuses that posed a risk to life or could cause injuries should be cut immediately. Technical reasons should not come in the way of cutting trees. In case of any accidents, strict action would be taken against officials.

On a child losing her life in Kasaragod after a tree fell on her, the Minister said action would be taken once the district education officer submitted a report.

He reminded the Plus One students that hard work and enthusiasm were what led to success.

Director of General Education Shanavas S. presided over the function. Higher Secondary joint director Sureshkumar R., vocational higher secondary deputy director R. Sindhu, and ward councillor S. Vijayakumar were present.

