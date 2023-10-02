Details of schoolchildren in Kerala sought for updating UDISE+ for 2023-24 academic year

October 02, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Union government has asked for details of schoolchildren in the State for the 2023-24 academic year.

A communication from the Union Education Ministry to the State says the UDISE+ (Unified District Information System for Education Plus) portal will be opened in September and October for data entry. Details should be submitted by October 31 on the portal.

In the wake of the row over entry of student details for 2022-23, the government is watchful as it prepares to hand over the details for this year to the Ministry. Only a month remains for uploading the data. Schools have not been told to submit details on the UDISE+ as yet, unlike the last time.

The Sampoorna portal under Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) is ready to capture all data fields. Data given to UDISE is being scrutinised to see if there are any errors. Once the data is sanitised, it will be uploaded on Sampoorna portal and that will be taken as a base to build further data. Details of new admissions to schools this year will be added and deletions, if any, will be made. These will then be submitted to the Ministry.

The last time details were sought by the Union Ministry, privacy concerns had taken centrestage. Details such as parents’ mobile number and Aadhaar would not be shared, it was decided. All details except for sensitive information will be submitted for UDISE and UDISE+.