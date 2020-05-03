Details of registered NoRKS provided to Embassies

Kerala has provided details of Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) stranded in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and have registered online to return to the State to Indian Embassies in that countries.

The details NoRKS who had registered on the website of the Department of Non-Resident Keralite Affairs (NoRKA) have been provided to Embassies in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates. Official sources said that a letter in this regard had been sent to the Embassies so as to expedite the return of the NoRKs who had been held up in those countries following the COVID-19-induced ban on flights into the country. The Ministry of External Affairs had been informed that the Embassies could make use of the web service to access the details.

Registration continues

The NoRKA is yet to close online registration on www.registernorkaroots.org that commenced on April 26 for making quarantine arrangements on their return to Kerala.

Till Sunday, 4.13 lakh NoRKs have registered to return to Kerala. Of those registered, 61,009 have lost their jobs. There are 9,827 pregnant women, 10,628 children and 11,256 senior citizens among those who have registered.

According to official estimates, there are 33 lakh NoRKs in various countries, including 22 lakh in the Gulf region. The government is expecting around three to 5.5 lakh of them to return to Kerala. About 1.4 lakh beds have been identified in government and private health-care facilities in the State.

Travel passes

Meanwhile, the registration for Keralites stranded in various Indian States to secure travel passes to the State commenced on Sunday evening.

The registration on wws.covid19jagratha.kerala. nic.in is in addition to the registration for the stranded Keralites on www. registernorkaroots.org.

Those registering and providing the details of the private vehicle being used for travel will be issued travel pass by the District Collector of the district to which they are travelling.

Based on the travel pass, they can secure permission from the city where they are held up.

Till Sunday, 1,50,054 people have registered with NoRKA to return to the State. The government has made it clear that the stranded NoRKs will be allowed only through the six inter-State check-posts.

Certificate needed

Only those carrying COVID-19 negative certificates will be allowed entry to the State, and that too after a health screening at the check-posts.

The government has also nominated IAS officers as nodal officers for monitoring and coordinating inter-State travel and making arrangements.