Details of Idukki patients appear on social media

The details of 51 persons diagnosed with COVID-19 in the district got leaked out to public domain on Wednesday, creating a furore. The names, addresses, and phone numbers of the patients appeared on social media.

The incident came to light after the patients began to receive threatening calls. Idukki reported 55 cases on the day, the largest number in the district in a single day. The details of four persons from a family who tested positive were not on the list, officials said.

One patient said his family faced much discomfort as their neighbours and even their distant relatives were alerted to it. Strangers rang up, threatening or teasing, he said.

Explanation sought

District Collector H. Dinesan asked the District Medical Officer for an explanation on how the details leaked out. Mr. Dinesan said the issue was serious since victims’ identities needed to be protected. An inquiry had been ordered. He said that leak could have happened after the list was sent from the DMO’s office to the taluk level offices.

Idukki reported the first COVID-19 death on Wednesday. Valsamma, 56, of Rajakkad had died at a hospital in Ernakulam of cardiac arrest on Sunday. Her samples were tested and COVID-19 was confirmed on Wednesday.

Among those who tested positive, 20 returned from other States and 11, from abroad. There were 19 cases of local transmission and the source of infection of six persons were not known.

In addition to the entire wards of Rajakkad garma panchayat, the grama panchayats and ward numbers which were declared as containment zones on Wednesday are: Chinnakanal (3, 10); Kanchiyar (11, 12); Ayyappancoil (1,2,3); Upputhara (1, 6, 7); Udumbanchola (2, 3); Kodikulam (1, 13); Bisonvalley (8); Peerumade (13), Senapathi (9).