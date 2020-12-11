Details of dragonflies, damselflies in e-book

New entrant: The recently reported Coorg False Spreadwing from the State that is featured in the e-book.

11 December 2020 01:13 IST

175 odonate species recorded in Kerala figure in initiative

The Society for Odonate Studies, an organisation dedicated to the study and conservation of dragonflies and damselflies, has launched an e-book to identify 175 odonate species recorded in Kerala.

The e-book titled ‘Introduction to Odonata with Identification Keys for Dragonflies & Damselflies seen in Kerala,’ edited by odonate enthusiasts Jeevan Jose and Vivek Chandran, helps identify all the 175 odonate species recorded from Kerala so far.

Photos, flow charts

Each species account consists of its scientific name, Malayalam name, high-quality photographs taken from the field, and a brief description. Easy-to-use flow charts help distinguish between similar species.

The e-book features species recently reported from Kerala like the Coorg False Spreadwing (Indolestes pulcherrimus) and species newly described from the State like the Kiran’s Spreadwing (Platylestes kirani), named after C.G. Kiran, the odonate enthusiast who passed away at the age of 40.

“Odonates are ecological indicators and changes in their diversity and abundance reflect changes in the ecosystem,” says Jeevan, also the president of the Society for Odonate Studies. “Being predators in all stages of their life cycles, odonates play a key role in controlling mosquitoes and agricultural pests.”

The e-book also gives clues about some ‘mysterious’ species, which are mostly species known only from type specimens collected decades ago. “We hope the e-book will attract more people towards odonates. They have the potential to act as flagship species for conservation, just like birds,” adds Vivek, who is pursuing research on odonates.

The Society for Odonate Studies (SOS) formed in 2019, has been able to put the odonates on the conservation map through surveys, webinars, and training programmes for frontline staff of Kerala Forests and Wildlife Department. The SOS has over 70 members who are trained in the basics of odonatology, the study of dragonflies and damselflies.

Free download

The e-book can be downloaded for free at: https://archive.org/download/introduction-to-odonata-2/Introduction%20to%20Odonata%202.pdf The e-book was launched online by Muhamed Jafer Palot, Scientist, Zoological Survey of India.