 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Detailed probe launched into fire at commercial unit near Aluva

Published - November 12, 2024 01:42 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A detailed investigation has been initiated into the major fire at an outlet involved in the manufacture and sale of power tools at Thottumugham along Aluva-Perumbavoor road on Sunday.

Over 20 fire tenders from various parts of Ernakulam were pressed into service to control the fire that occurred around 3.30 p.m. on Sunday. It took around two hours for rescue personnel to douse the fire that occurred on the top floor of the building. Welding units, drilling machines, and compressors stored at the outlet were gutted in the fire.

Though preliminary assessment by the Department of Fire and Rescue Services pointed to a short circuit from the batteries stored on the top floor, officials said the exact reason for the blaze could be ascertained only after an assessment by the Electrical Inspectorate and forensic experts.

The inspection by the Department of Fire and Rescue Services on Monday found that three workers were at the building at the time of the incident. Cardboard boxes used for packaging were also found on the top floor.

The Aluva East police said CCTV footage would be examined as part of the investigation.

Published - November 12, 2024 01:42 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.