Detailed probe launched into fire at commercial unit near Aluva

A detailed investigation has been initiated into the major fire at an outlet involved in the manufacture and sale of power tools at Thottumugham along Aluva-Perumbavoor road on Sunday.

Over 20 fire tenders from various parts of Ernakulam were pressed into service to control the fire that occurred around 3.30 p.m. on Sunday. It took around two hours for rescue personnel to douse the fire that occurred on the top floor of the building. Welding units, drilling machines, and compressors stored at the outlet were gutted in the fire.

Though preliminary assessment by the Department of Fire and Rescue Services pointed to a short circuit from the batteries stored on the top floor, officials said the exact reason for the blaze could be ascertained only after an assessment by the Electrical Inspectorate and forensic experts.

The inspection by the Department of Fire and Rescue Services on Monday found that three workers were at the building at the time of the incident. Cardboard boxes used for packaging were also found on the top floor.

The Aluva East police said CCTV footage would be examined as part of the investigation.