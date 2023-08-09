ADVERTISEMENT

Destitute patients at MCH, General Hospital to be rehabilitated today

August 09, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

Destitute patients abandoned at Government Medical College Hospital and General Hospital here are all set to be rehabilitated.

The patients will be shifted to Gandhi Bhavan, Pathanapuram, by the Orphanage Control Board and the District Legal Services Authority on the directions of Minister for Health Veena George and Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu.

The Gandhi Bhavan representatives will receive the patients at General Hospital at 12 noon on Thursday in the presence of Ms. George, Dr. Bindu, Social Justice Director Chetan Kumar Meena, DLSA secretary and sub-judge K.S. Shamnad, and the Orphanage Control Board member secretary.

Though Ward 9 at General Hospital can accommodate 45 patients, it has 97 of them, including those who have been cured of their illness.

During an adalat held by Mr. Shamnad to rehabilite those who had regained their health, a few of the patients were taken in by their families. Of the remaining, 24 will be rehabilitated at Gandhi Bhavan, Pathanapuram.

CONNECT WITH US