Kerala

Destitute family to get home in Mannar

Initiative by Saji Cherian, MLA

After living in a shack on a waterlogged land at Mannar grama panchayat for several months, Rohini, 60, her daughter and three children will soon get a new home.

It was made possible thanks to the intervention of Chengannur MLA, Saji Cherian, who promised the family a house under the Karuna Mission, a wing of the Karuna Pain and Palliative Care Society, Chengannur.

After knowing the plight of the destitute family from newspaper reports, the MLA visited them on Sunday. Mr. Cherian said that the family would be immediately shifted to a nearby house offered by a woman until a new house was constructed.

