Destination rating to ensure better tourism experience: Minister

Published - July 04, 2024 08:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The government will introduce destination rating to ensure a better tourism experience in the State, Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

Replying to a question by Kovoor Kunjumon, MLA, on initiating destination rating to improve tourism destination quality and steps to receive feedback from international and domestic tourists visiting the State, in the Assembly on Thursday, the Minister said the State government had decided that a mechanism was needed so that tourists could register their feedback about the destination they had visited. In some countries abroad, destination rating had resulted in healthy competition among tourist destinations, Mr. Riyas pointed out.

QR code scanning had been rolled out as a pilot project in Thiruvananthapuram to good results. This mechanism to rate facilities and register opinion would be expanded to other destinations.

When I.C. Balakrishnan pointed out that issuing fewer tickets when considering the number of visitors reaching destinations such as Edakkal in Wayanad, the Minister pointed out that overtourism was a burgeoning problem the world over, especially post-COVID. It put a lot of strain on infrastructure and environment of a location. Wayanad was a main casualty of overtourism, particularly as it attracted weekenders from Bengaluru.

Among the steps being mulled by the government to address overtourism was promotion of tourism locations that had attracted little interest till now. Silent tourism, as it was called, was about visiting unexplored and uncrowded destinations in a quiet ambience. Wayanad was especially suited to silent tourism. As part of this, the Destination Challenge project was being implemented in which Local Self-government department (LSGD) and the Tourism department would share the cost of tourism infrastructure development in 60:40 ratio and the revenue would go entirely to the LSGD. Nearly 35 such projects were ready for launch, the Minister pointed out.

He also announced launch of a project ‘Thurangapatha,’ an underground tunnel, to address the problem of traffic blocks in Wayanad district.

To a question by A. Raja, MLA, Mr. Riyas dwelt on the possibility of developing astro-tourism in Idukki. The district was a fitting place for offering astronomy-related experiences and stargazing, a significant global trend, the Minister said.

The Minister said that construction of new toilets and their renovation was under consideration for ensuring sanitation in all tourist destinations. A sewage treatment plant for processing waste from houseboats was coming up under the Tourism department. Steps would be taken to implement it this year.

More lifeguards would be posted to ensure safety of those visiting beaches and other waterbodies. The government had decided to provide them resting tents and life-saving equipment. Insurance cover for lifeguards had already been announced.

