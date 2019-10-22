Destination management plan for water lily fields

The scenes of selfie-driven tourists storming the famed water lily fields of Kottayam and trampling the pink vista will be a thing of the past from next season.

Aimed at turning the global appeal of the annual flowering season in the backwater villages here in favour of the local community, the authorities are all set to introduce a destination management plan in Malarikkal, the epicentre of the bloom.

The proposal, initiated by District Collector P.K. Sudheer Babu, envisages promoting the annual event as a major tourist draw, managing the crowd and boosting the local economy through employment generation.

Inaugurating the water lily festival at Ambattukadavu the other day, the Collector stressed the need for expanding infrastructure and managing visitor behaviour along the lines of the Eravikulam National Park during the Neelakurinji season.

The plan assumes significance especially in view of the growing criticism over the mindless damaging of these flowers by some visitors.

Confirming the move, K. Anil Kumar, convener of the Meenchil-Meenanthara-Kodoor River Linking Programme, said the objective was to devise a carrying capacity plan in coordination with the district administration to promote sustainable tourism. The plan, according to him, would be emblematic of the River Linking Programme’s philosophy of` local ownership and zero permanent construction.

For a fee

“The roads will be decongested by opening parking zones while fresh-up centres will be opened at select houses in the village. The visitors will be permitted to enter the fields and pluck flowers only for a fee, which will be shared with the farmers as an incentive for maintaining the flowers,” he explained.

Further, a huge fleet of country boats will be deployed to promote water-tourism activities.

Over a lakh visitors

As per estimates, over a lakh people had flocked to Malarikkal during the season, which typically extends over a few weeks between September and October, to catch the breathtaking view of the sun rising and setting over a sea of water lily bloom spread over 650 acres. This is in addition to the footfalls received by flowering locations in the adjoining polders, which extend up to the banks of the Kodoor river.

In a few days, the pink carpet of the flowers will give way to the lush green of paddy saplings as farming season is set to begin here.