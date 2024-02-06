Destination development project for Varkala to be fast-tracked

February 06, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The destination development project for Varkala, a major beach and pilgrim tourism centre in Kerala, will be fast-tracked to turn the core site and the adjoining areas into a world-class tourism destination. A high-level meeting convened by Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas here on Monday, discussed a raft of schemes to be taken up at Varkala on a priority basis, including protection of the Varkala Cliff, a distinguishing feature of the panoramic site.

Dr Manoj Kumar Kini, Managing Director, Kerala Tourism Infrastructure Limited (KTIL), made a presentation on the proposed master plan for Varkala destination development. The master plan proposed development of the region from Anchuthengu to Kappil into multiple destinations, expanding the existing tourism zone.

Priority will be given to addressing tourist concerns and infrastructure development related to the cliff and the Papanasam beach. The construction of a toilet block at Varkala and Papanasam beach will be completed by March and changing rooms and seating facilities before the commencement of the season. A regulatory framework will be drawn up for all activities to identify and declare tourism zones. Discussions will be held with the Local Self Government department Minister in this regard.

Enhancing basic infrastructure at the destination, increasing safety with improved lighting and installation of digital cameras and path realigning at the cliff will be primary components of the development project. As part of the project, steps will also be taken to conserve the ecology of the destination and reduce sharply the use of plastic and other polluting material, turning the whole area clean and hygienic to preserve the healthy and refreshing ambience of the seashore and the surrounding areas.

The Minister said issues like illegal occupation and constructions on the cliff and realigning the cliff path to reduce the pressure on its edge need to be addressed urgently. He also suggested development of the wetland beside the beach into a biopark with an elevated welcome lounge, working out plans to decongest the parking spaces by demarcating separated lots and exploring possibilities of using buggies and electric autos to gain access to the cliff. Situated around 45 km north of the State capital and well connected with road and rail links, Varkala is famed for its cliff beach, which the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has declared a geological monument.

