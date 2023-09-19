‘Destination challenge’ falls short of target, expectations

September 19, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The ‘Destination Challenge’ project conceived by Kerala Tourism, with the aim of developing at least a tourism destination in a local body and reducing pressure on existing destinations, has received a lukewarm response.

Since in-principal approval was given to the project in 2021 and subsequent formal launch in June 2022, the project has received just 33 proposals, falling short of its target and expectation.

As per the project guidelines, the Department of Tourism will bear 60% of the total project cost with a ceiling of ₹50 lakh while the remaining cost should be borne by the respective local body either from its own fund or through sponsorship. The local bodies should identify the destination and develop the first phase using their own share of the funds once the masterplan is approved. The Tourism department’s share will be given in the second phase. Sources say this condition has led to the lukewarm response.

MLA funds

Recently, the State government gave permission for using the asset creation fund of Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) to develop the destinations. Hardly eight or nine projects of the 33 given administrative sanction are at various stages of construction.

A good number of destinations identified by the local bodies had to be dropped after the identified land fell under the jurisdiction of various departments, including Revenue, Irrigation and Forest. These departments will have to give a ‘no objection certificate’ (NOC) to make the project a reality.

Objectives

The objectives of the project were to realise the importance of indigenous tourism, give an impetus to domestic tourism and to link the tourism activities with various schemes of the local bodies.

The project with an outlay of ₹50 crore received an allocation of ₹15 crore this financial year.