Kerala

Despite rain, water level low in Idukki Mullaperiyar dams

A Correspondent IDUKKI August 02, 2022 18:55 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 18:55 IST

Despite rain, the water level in the Idukki and Mullaperiyar dams is much below the maximum storage level.

The water level in the Idukki dam on Tuesday was 2,373.96 ft while the maximum storage level is 2,403 ft. The water level on Monday was 2,372. 32 ft. There was a rainfall of 74 mm in the catchment area on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

An official of the Kerala State Electricity Board said the blue alert level as per the Central Water Commission was 2,375.53 ft, the orange alert level 2,381.53 ft, and the red alert level 2,382.53 ft. The water level was at a controllable level now. He said power generation at Moolamattom had also increased. It was 14.39 mu on Monday and 12.60 mu on Sunday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam on Tuesday was 134.75 ft. The maximum storage level fixed by the apex court is 142 ft. While the inflow on Tuesday was 2,676 cusecs, Tamil Nadu was drawing water at 1,867 cusecs, according to an official of Tamil Nadu Public Works Department.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...