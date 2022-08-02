Despite rain, water level low in Idukki Mullaperiyar dams

Despite rain, the water level in the Idukki and Mullaperiyar dams is much below the maximum storage level.

The water level in the Idukki dam on Tuesday was 2,373.96 ft while the maximum storage level is 2,403 ft. The water level on Monday was 2,372. 32 ft. There was a rainfall of 74 mm in the catchment area on Monday.

An official of the Kerala State Electricity Board said the blue alert level as per the Central Water Commission was 2,375.53 ft, the orange alert level 2,381.53 ft, and the red alert level 2,382.53 ft. The water level was at a controllable level now. He said power generation at Moolamattom had also increased. It was 14.39 mu on Monday and 12.60 mu on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam on Tuesday was 134.75 ft. The maximum storage level fixed by the apex court is 142 ft. While the inflow on Tuesday was 2,676 cusecs, Tamil Nadu was drawing water at 1,867 cusecs, according to an official of Tamil Nadu Public Works Department.