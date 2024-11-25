ADVERTISEMENT

Despite initial glitches, over 5,000 registrations on first day for IFFK

Published - November 25, 2024 08:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Around 10,000 passes available for event starting on December 13

The Hindu Bureau

Delegate registration for the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) to be held from December 13 to 20 began on Monday with registrations crossing the 5,000 mark by 5 p.m. With around 10,000 passes available, the registrations are expected to be full in a few days.

Just like in the previous years, the registration process was beset with problems as many found it hard to access the website in the first few hours. The website, developed and managed by C-DIT, crashed immediately after the registrations opened at 10 a.m. The glitches persisted in the initial hours as many did not get an SMS or e-mail notification on whether the registration had been completed even after the amount was deducted. With the reduction in peak load later, the site appeared to function smoothly.

The registration can be done through the website registration.iffk.in. The fee for delegates in the general category will be ₹1,180, including GST, and for students it will be ₹590, including GST. The registration can also be done through the delegate cell set up at the Tagore theatre, the main venue of the festival.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US