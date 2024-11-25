 />

Despite initial glitches, over 5,000 registrations on first day for IFFK

Around 10,000 passes available for event starting on December 13

Published - November 25, 2024 08:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Delegate registration for the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) to be held from December 13 to 20 began on Monday with registrations crossing the 5,000 mark by 5 p.m. With around 10,000 passes available, the registrations are expected to be full in a few days.

Just like in the previous years, the registration process was beset with problems as many found it hard to access the website in the first few hours. The website, developed and managed by C-DIT, crashed immediately after the registrations opened at 10 a.m. The glitches persisted in the initial hours as many did not get an SMS or e-mail notification on whether the registration had been completed even after the amount was deducted. With the reduction in peak load later, the site appeared to function smoothly.

The registration can be done through the website registration.iffk.in. The fee for delegates in the general category will be ₹1,180, including GST, and for students it will be ₹590, including GST. The registration can also be done through the delegate cell set up at the Tagore theatre, the main venue of the festival.

