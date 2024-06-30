Despite flying start, southwest monsoon ends up 25% deficient in Kerala in June

Though the southwest monsoon had set in over Kerala two days ahead of its normal onset, providing much-needed relief for the residents from the scorching heat and heatwave conditions, the skewed spatial distribution of the monsoon left Kerala gasping for its normal quota of rain when the opening month of the four-month southwest monsoon concludes on Sunday.

The monsoon is 25 percent deficient in Kerala as of June 30, despite above normal rainfall being forecast for the State in June by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The latest weather forecast from IMD also indicates a dry spell for the State for the next week, except for the northern tip of Kerala along the west coast, which is likely to receive some isolated showers. A yellow alert has been issued for Kannur and Kasaragod on Monday, warning of isolated heavy showers.

On the other hand, south India as a whole received 14 percent excess rain, and the monsoon is also normal so far for the country as a whole. The late surge at the fag end of June, triggered by an offshore trough that runs from the Maharashtra coast to the coast of north Kerala, helped the core monsoon regions on the west coast of the country, like coastal Karnataka, the Konkan belt, parts of Goa, Maharashtra, and coastal Gujarat, net normal rains.

Among the south Indian States, rain shadow regions in the southern peninsula, like parts of Tamil Nadu, interior Karnataka, and coastal Andhra, received some good spells triggered by thunderstorm activities aided by the easterlies, helping the south India as a whole net excess rainfall in June. The weak flow of trade winds from the Arabian Sea led to deficient rainfall in Kerala. An offshore trough formed during the last of June, drawing a large amount of moisture from the Arabian Sea to the heat low, helped Kerala bring down the deficit, which was hovering around 44 percent in the first half of the month to present 25 percent.

With the weakening of the trough, the monsoon seems to have taken a short break in Kerala, while the north, central, and eastern India are readying for a vigorous spell.