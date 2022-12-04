Despite dissent, Tharoor scores highly in Central Travancore

December 04, 2022 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Ostensibly, it was about meeting a few personalities and addressing a few events. But in reality, it looked like the future of the Congress in Kerala was being mapped.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Thiruvanathapuram MP Shashi Tharoor completed his visit to Central Travancore on Sunday, his detractors, who did not want him in the State leadership, must have be disappointed. He was accorded rousing receptions wherever he went and the events garnered unprecedented media attention.

The visit is expected to further consolidate his profile within the Congress State unit, which has been on a steady rise since the Malabar tour late last month. His political acumen was on ample display when he intertwined his tour to the region with quick visits to the Catholic Church leaders and the erstwhile royal family at Pandalam.

MP’s stance

Mr. Tharoor has chosen to sidestep the controversies. “It was the Leader of the Opposition who himself asked me to organise programmes across the State. All my programmes have been communicated to the respective District Congress Committees (DCC) and I do have the relevant dates with me. I have absolutely no idea as to why my programmes are leading to controversies,” he told mediapersons in Pathanamthitta on Sunday.

As to the widening rift within the party over his visit, Mr. Tharoor said he did not belong to any faction within the Congress. “I have never attempted to create divisions within the Congress. On the other hand, I too have raised objections to the factionalism within the party,” he added.

Steadfast support

Mr. Tharoor has garnered extensive support on his Central Travancore tour. A section of Youth Congress workers owing allegiance to ‘A’ group; Anto Antony, MP; and senior Congress leaders in Pathanamthitta such as P. Mohanraj have stood steadfast behind him throughout the trip. The ‘I’ group, on the other hand, had maintained a safe distance right from the start.

Meanwhile, efforts are being made at the organisational level to make sure that Mr. Tharoor does not escape unscathed. Nattakom Suresh, president of Kottayam DCC, has reiterated his decision to go ahead with a complaint against Mr. Tharoor for ‘violating party norms.’

Satheesh Kochuparambil, DCC president of Pathanamthitta, too has expressed his strong displeasure at not being informed about the programme at Adoor. “Although I was personally extended an invitation to the programme by its organisers, Mr. Tharoor failed to inform the DCC about his participation. I could not attend the event due to some other engagement but there were no restrictions on the party workers either,” he said.