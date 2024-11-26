ADVERTISEMENT

Despite desperate efforts, Ramesh couldn’t find a vehicle to take his son to hospital

Published - November 26, 2024 07:33 pm IST - Thrissur

His son one-year-and-two-months-old Vishu succumbed to injuries sustained in the Nattika lorry accident

The Hindu Bureau

In a heart-breaking incident following the Nattika lorry accident, a father, Ramesh, desperately searched for a vehicle to take his son, Vishu, to hospital. His son, just one year and two months old, had been seriously injured in the accident.

Ramesh ran to nearby houses, hoping to find someone with a vehicle. Despite repeatedly ringing doorbells and knocking, no one opened the doors. The community had been receiving frequent warnings about ‘Kuruva’ gangs, telling them to be cautious and avoid opening doors to strangers in the early morning hours. No one knew about the accident, and Ramesh’s frantic search went in vain.

Unable to find any vehicles, Ramesh lay down in the middle of the road, where a few cars eventually stopped, and one of them took his son to the hospital. However, it was too late, and the child could not be saved. Overcome with grief, Ramesh lamented that if a vehicle had been available sooner, his son’s life could have been saved. No one could comfort him in his unbearable loss.

