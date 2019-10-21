Despite demand, cardamom prices fall

Though a production drop has been predicted for the current season, cardamom prices continue to decline, with the average price reaching the lowest level of ₹2,221 per kilogram at an auction held at the Spices Park at Puttady on Monday. At the evening auction held by Idukki District Traditional Cardamom Producer Company Ltd., 39,999 kg arrived and 30,220 kg was sold. The maximum price recorded was ₹2,605 per kg, the lowest in the current season.

At the morning auction held by Vandanmedu Green Gold Cardamom Producer Co. Ltd., the average price was ₹2,293 while the maximum price was ₹2,502 per kg. The average price started to fall below ₹2,400 from Thursday, said an official at the Spices Park. In a month’s period, there was a drop of ₹1,000 per kg and the average prices started to fall below ₹3,000 from September 25. The Indian cardamom price had fetched a record maximum price of ₹7,000 and an average price of ₹4,733 per kg on August 3.

Price fluctuation

Marketing sources said that there was high fluctuation in prices within a week. There are also chances of further fall in the prices as the cardamom arrival has increased, it said.

Roy Joseph, a hill produce merchant, said even a day’s stock cannot be held over due to falling prices. “If we do not move the produce immediately, there will be severe loss as the rate of price fall is high,” he said, adding that farmers who had held over the stock were desperate. Unlike other spices, cardamom cannot be stored for long as it affects the quality.

Agents blamed

Farmers blame agents for the fall in prices as there was no drop in the demand. The prices are decided by a few industrial units based in Mumbai and their agents. There is an official production drop of 35% to 40% owing to unfavourable weather and crop loss in the last two floods. However, the agents want to keep the prices low despite there being a good demand in the domestic market, said Vijayakumar, a farmer.

Bad weather

This season’s crop was delayed and there will be a fall in production, said Lalichan Joseph, a farmer. The bad weather too would impact production. The cardamom flowers have withered considerably and most farmers have reaped low quality beans. The falling price is a concern for all, he added. An average of four to five harvesting is done a year with the crop pattern declines after each harvest.