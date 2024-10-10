Despite assurances, uncertainty lingers over Angel Valley and Pampa Valley

Amid reports that the Union government has granted in-principle approval to exempt their land from the buffer zone of the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR), confusion reigns supreme in the forest-fringe settlements of Angel Valley and Pampa Valley in the district.

The proposal to exclude 502.723 hectare of these two settlements, part of the Erumely panchayat, from the PTR buffer zone was taken up for discussion during a meeting of the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife in New Delhi on Wednesday. It is now scheduled to be reviewed at the Board’s next meeting, likely to be held in three months. In the meantime, the State government will reassess the buffer zone boundaries and issue a fresh notification.

1,200 families to benefit

“We are 100% hopeful,” says Mariyamma Sunny, who represents the Pampa Valley ward. She believes that the exclusion will allow around 1,200 families in these villages to reclaim their right to the land they have been living for decades.

As part of this process, the Forest department has now initiated a GPS survey of the region, she added.

Cautious

But Mathew Joseph, ward member of Angel Valley, remains cautiously optimistic. “Frankly, I have no faith in these forest officials,” he says, referring to a unilateral decision by the department that led to the inclusion of their land in the PTR buffer zone.

Joseph also criticised the Forest department for its slow handling of the proposal before presenting it to the Union government. Despite a decision as early as January last year to seek exclusion, the department delayed action by failing to upload the proposal on the official portal in time. “This indeed shows their attitude,” he adds.

Months away

P.J. Sebastian, a local resident who has been at the forefront of protests against the buffer zone inclusion, advises caution as well, noting that the board’s next meeting is still months away. “We understand the proposal was added as an additional agenda item, but there’s no certainty that this in-principle approval will turn into a final decision,” he says.

When contacted, forest officials stated they were awaiting the official minutes of the meeting to confirm the in-principle approval. Attempts to reach Pramod Krishnan, Chief Wildlife Warden representing the State at the meeting, were unsuccessful.

1947-48 period

Angel Valley and Pampa Valley settlements border the Periyar Tiger Reserve, between the Mookkenpetty causeway and Kanamala bridge. These settlements originated as part of the government’s ‘Grow More Food’ initiative launched during the 1947-48 period to address food scarcity. The land was initially allocated to ex-servicemen after World War II, and their descendants live there today.

For the residents, life has been a continuous struggle. Although settlement began in 1947-48, title deeds (pattayam) were granted only in 2016, after years of protests. The previous United Democratic Front (UDF) government issued the deeds, but the subsequent Left Democratic Front (LDF) government froze them, before reissuing around 600 of them later.

Most residents in the settlements are farmers, and for years they have been battling the growing threat of wild animal incursion into their land.