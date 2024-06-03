Despite a good start, monsoon tourism takes a beating in Kerala

After a gruelling summer season, the southwest monsoon has infused a fresh lease of life into the scenic monsoon picnic spots in Kerala. Despite the State being the gateway of the monsoon to the country, the celebrated monsoon tourism is yet to find a foothold in God’s Own Country.

According to industry insiders, monsoon tourism packages such as ‘rain walks’ through tea plantations and forest fringe areas and ’shoot the rains’ programmes targeting pluviophiles had been major attractions of the season in the State. However, the 2018 floods turned things upside down with Kerala being termed as a State unsafe to visit during the monsoon season.

No patronage

“Kerala Tourism campaigned for monsoon tourism a decade ago both inside and outside the country. However, the sector now receives no patronage from the State government with the focus of the Tourism department shifting to creating assets only, which is hardly an attraction for rain enthusiasts or foreign tourists coming to Kerala,” said Prasanad Vasudev, former Deputy Director of Kerala Tourism and chief tourism consultant of the North Malabar Tourism Organisation.

Further, monsoon tourism is also falling prey to the frenzy created by the media during every major heavy rain in the State post the 2018 floods. “For instance, there were three cancellations for me on Saturday when intense rain lashed Thrissur,” said Sajeev Kurup, president, Ayurveda Promotion Society, who also runs a traditional ayurveda hospital at Guruvayur. “The disproportionate coverage of waterlogging, inundated roads, mud slips and so on often bleeds the sector,” said Mr. Kurup.

Ideal location

Kerala had huge potential for branding and promoting rain tourism as the State was an ideal location for experiencing various moods of the monsoon, be it on the beaches, hills or backwaters, said James Kodianthara, chairman of the Kerala chapter of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO). However, after 2018, the hill stations, beaches and backwaters were the the first to be closed after a heavy rain, he said. The State also had to focus on attracting visitors who stayed here for a specific period rather than day visitors, said industry stakeholders.

