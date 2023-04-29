Desiya Karshaka Samajam flays Kerala govt. for ‘flawed’ food policy

April 29, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Desiya Karshaka Samajam (DKS), an organisation of farmers, has asked the State government to “stop cheating” paddy farmers by promising them that the whole paddy would be procured and that payment for the procured paddy would be given in time.

“The government should either stop cheating the farmers by giving them hollow promises or lift all restrictions imposed on them,” said the DKS district executive meeting held here on Friday.

The DKS pointed out that the State, which witnessed land reforms in the 1970s, earlier had 8.25 lakh hectare of paddy farms. But today, paddy has shrunk to 1.75 lakh hectare.

“Who is responsible for this shrinkage of paddy? The 1967 land use rules and the Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act of 2008 have proscribed the use of other crops in paddy fields. The rules say that those who violate the law can be awarded a punishment of up to two years of jail and a fine of ₹1 lakh. How can those who cannot protect the farmers punish them for violation of the rules? The government should realise the mockery in it,” said DKS general secretary Muthalamthodu Mani.

He criticised the State government for its food policies. “It is a dream for any State to achieve self-sufficiency in food production. But Kerala does not have such a dream. It is following flawed policies. The State requires 40 lakh tonnes of rice a year. But it produces only 8 lakh tonnes. The government wants its people to be dependent on the rice coming from other States forever,” said Mr. Mani.

The DKS warned that the government policy would drive the State to further levels of danger. “The government should display sincerity at least by procuring the entire paddy produced by the farmers in Kerala,” said Mr. Mani.

DKS district vice president C.K. Ramdas presided over the function.