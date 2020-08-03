Desist from stop cuts, Railways urged

Kerala has opposed the move of Railways to withdraw stops sanctioned for long-distance trains at railway stations where the number of daily reserved passengers is fewer than 50.
Expressing anguish over the Railway Ministry’s move and Railway Board Chairman’s announcement in this regard, Minister for Public Works and Railways G. Sudhakaran has said 31 railway stations in the State might lose stoppages through this unilateral decision.
In a letter to Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, the Minister said stoppages for long-distance trains in Kerala were comparatively more than in other States. Most of the cities and activity centres were located along a linear line extending north to south over 580 km.
Heavy commuter traffic was seen on trains from cities and towns located close to main commercial cities such as Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur. The population and developments in the State were evenly and linearly distributed, he said.
He urged the Union Railway Minister to intervene and direct the railway authorities to refrain from the withdrawal of stoppages.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath