Desist from signing RCEP pact: Mani

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K. Mani has asked the Union government to desist from its plans to sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, which will adversely affect the country’s agriculture and industrial sectors.

Inaugurating a protest march on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the formation of the Kerala Congress here on Wednesday, Mr. Mani also demanded the Centre to convene a special Parliamentary session to discuss the agreement. “It moots tax-free imports, which may lead to a disaster in the agriculture sector. The industry too will suffer with an influx of imported goods from China. India will be forced to accept the ‘convention for the protection of plants’, if the agreement is implemented and this will lead to a monopolistic situation in the distribution of seeds,” he said.

Protests planned

Accusing the Centre of unilaterally implementing the agreement without discussing it in the Parliament, with State governments or experts, he said the KC(M) would join forces with various farmer organisations to conduct protests across the country. Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, legislators Roshy Augustine, N. Jayaraj, senior leaders P.T. Jose and Joseph M. Puthusseri spoke.